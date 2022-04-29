CBI arrested TMC panchayat leader, father of main accused in Nadia rape case.

In the Nadia rape case, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested two more people on Friday. One is TMC Panchayat member Samarendra Goala, while the other is Pijush Bhakta, the leader’s close aide.

Braja Gopal Goala, Samarendra’s son, is the main accused in the case. The West Bengal Police had previously arrested him. Since the incident, Samarendra had been missing. On Tuesday, the CBI called him for questioning.

According to sources, investigators want to know if the birthday celebration was place at Samarendra’s house and if Braja Gopal or someone else invited the victim. The location of he and his wife at the time of the incident is a mystery. Also, who was present for the cremation of the victim.

On April 9, at Braja Gopal’s birthday party in the Hanskhali area of Nadia district, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped. On April 10th, the girl died. Under the pressure of Samar Goala, the victim’s body was cremated without an autopsy, according to the victim’s family. On April 12, the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to look into the case.