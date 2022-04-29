DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation announces religious tour package to Nepal: Know the itinerary, fare

Apr 29, 2022, 01:15 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an international religious tour package from Lucknow to Nepal The six-day-five-night package will start on June 19 and end on June 24.

People will be taken to Kathmandu by flights from Amausi airport in Lucknow. The package will cover Pashupatinath temple, the Boudhanath Stupa, the Durbar Square and different locations in Pokhara. The package includes accommodation in a three-star hotel and Indian food.

The package costs Rs 48,500  per person. The cost for two people booking together would be Rs 39,000 each, and it would further come down for three people in a group. Booking for the package can be done at the IRCTC Gomtinagar office or on the IRCTC website.

