Kerala CM asks probe into athlete’s suicide, writes to Nitish Kumar

In the wake of allegations of foul play, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on Friday, requesting a thorough investigation into the alleged suicide of an Indian Railways basketball player from Kerala.

Her former basketball coach allegedly harassed her and drove her to death, according to her relatives, who discovered her hanging in her Patna apartment on Tuesday. On Thursday, her body was brought to her home in the Kozhikode district for cremation. A suicide note written in Malayalam was later found in her flat in Patna.

‘Her relatives told me that circumstances existed that could have led to her ‘suicide.’ They requested for a thorough probe and I request you to give directions for a comprehensive and fair investigation which can address the apprehensions of the player’s relatives,’ in his letter to Kumar, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote.

She was a member of the Kerala team that won the Federation Cup in 2018, and she was then hired by the East Central Railway through the sports quota.