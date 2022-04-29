Killing Leopard, hitting forest officials; 64 booked in UP

According to police in Katarniaghat, 64 people, including 10 women, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing of a three-year-old female leopard by villagers in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. After injuring 13 villagers in Kathotia village within the sanctuary, the leopard was beaten to death by villagers on Wednesday.

The FIR was filed on various charges, including those related to the Wildlife Protection Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act 7, creating nuisance, attacking public servants, and obstructing government work, according to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan. The Forest Department has filed a FIR at the Murtiha Police Station, he said.

Some forest personnel were also injured in the incident. The leopard had wandered out of the jungle and into the village in the early hours of Wednesday, according to forest department sources. The leopard attacked people working in the fields, injuring 13 people, three of whom were women.

The forest workers tried to catch the leopard with a net after receiving the information, but hundreds of villagers who had gathered there surrounded the leopard and thrashed it with sticks, killing it.