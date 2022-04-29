MNS all set to release movie on loudspeaker controversy next week

In the midst of the Maharashtra loudspeaker controversy, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is planning to release a film on the issue on May 3. On Friday, the regional party released the teaser for the film Bhonga, which means ‘loudspeakers.’

The film, which was completed in 2018, failed to find an audience. The film, however, was later entered into film festivals and received a national award. Sandeep Deshpande, the MNS’s head, said, ‘This movie was ready in 2018, but now we have the theatrical release rights as well. The movie is relevant and will be released on 3 May.’

According to the MNS, the issue of loudspeakers is ‘social,’ and that this film would help bring the issue to light. The use of loudspeakers in religious places has been a hot topic after Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers be removed from mosques in the state by May 3, failing which the Hanuman Chalisa would be played at a higher volume outside such religious establishments.

The news of the Bhonga film’s release comes just one day after a government decree ordered the removal of almost 22,000 unauthorized loudspeakers from religious sites across Uttar Pradesh.