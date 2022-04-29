Son of TN man who died in police custody in Tiruvannamalai says ‘ Police lied about my dad’s death’

Thangamani’s son, Dinakaran, said that the police lied about the incident when he died in hospital while in police custody on Wednesday, April 27. Thangamani, the deceased, was arrested by police on April 26 and interrogated about the sale of illegal liquor in the area. He was then taken to the Tiruvannamalai sub-jail. According to police sources, the man went into fits on Wednesday and was rushed to a government hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

However, the deceased’s relatives claim that the police filed a false case against them because they are Kuravar (Scheduled tribe) members, and that the inspector sought a bribe to have their names removed from the case.

Dinakaran, his son, has now claimed that the officers involved in the case lied about the incident. ‘My father, Thangamani, was watching TV. At that time, the anti-narcotics wing officials came in to take him for investigation.’ Inspector Nirmala and Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime Investigation Department (CID), Palani, asked the victim’s son, Dinakaran, to pay a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to have Thangamani’s name removed from the case.

‘Otherwise, it will take one year to get him out and also Rs 3 to 5 lakh will have to be spent. They said it is our choice how much we want to spend. But we did not have Rs 1 lakh and we are from a poor family. So, they remanded him and sent him to jail. They beat him up in jail and it is a lock-up death,’ said Dinakaran.