Tharoor pens poem on Kejriwal’s sitting posture during meeting with PM Modi

Following the BJP’s recent criticism of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s behaviour during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor composed a limerick for him on Friday.

With his usual aptitude with unusual terms, Tharoor wrote that the BJP frothed and quivered like jelly watching the ‘onscreen reticulation’ of Kejriwal’s ‘pandiculation’. The limerick read, ‘There once was a CM of Delhi… Who stretched from his head to his belly; The onscreen reticulation…. Revealed his pandiculation… So BJP frothed& quivered like jelly!’

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 29, 2022

The BJP slammed Kejriwal’s demeanour as ‘mannerless’ after posting footage of him relaxing while PM Modi was speaking. Kejriwal can be seen slouching in his chair, arms crossed over his head, in a video circulated by BJP leaders.

Arvind Kejriwal continues to degrade himself, according to BJP’s Amit Malviya, who described the Delhi CM’s mannerism as ‘uncouth’. Dr Harsh Vardhan, former Union health minister, said Kejriwal’s obscene behaviour during the review meeting demonstrates that he is unconcerned about people.