21 Naga people’s front MLAs switch Parties ahead of Assembly Elections

In a major political development ahead of Nagaland’s Assembly elections next year, 21 of the NPF’s 25 MLAs joined the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Friday (NDPP). The NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, now has 42 members in the 60-member Assembly, following to the addition of the 21 NPF legislators. The NPF has four MLAs left, the BJP has twelve, and there are two Independent voters.

The news comes after party President Shurhozelie Liezietsu stated on Thursday that the party would run in the Assembly election early next year on its own. In an order, Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Lokngkumer stated that he had received the claim of 21 NPF Legislature Party members joining with the NDPP.

In August of last year, the NPF joined the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance, which included the NDPP and the BJP, to form the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), an opposition-free government in the state with the aim of advancing the Naga political issue. Despite the new situation, government spokesperson Neiba Kronu stated that the UDA will continue to function.

‘As political leaders, it is up to the legislators to join another party,’ he added, adding that the four remaining NPF legislators are still in the UDA.