CBSE tells board exam centres to make proper arrangements in light of Covid-19, heatwave

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued instructions to board examination centres on Thursday to make suitable arrangements for students in light of the ongoing COVID crisis and the heatwave. After two years of pandemic-related interruptions, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the second term commenced on Tuesday in the country and overseas.

In a letter to superintendents of examination centres, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, ‘The board has paid Rs 5,000 fixed and Rs 5 per candidate per day for the examination day to make proper arrangements to avoid the spread of COVID, it is requested that full proof arrangements may be made at the examination centre and COVID protocols may be followed strictly as given in the guidelines for centre superintendents and as instructed by the concerned state government’.

He went on to say that the CBSE has agreed to spend Rs 2 per applicant every day for making potable water accessible at the exam centre. ‘Your personal intervention for making arrangements in the matter and otherwise will help in maintaining the better health index of the students and staff’, he added.

According to the instructions, the number of pupils allowed in each classroom during the current board examinations has been set at 18, and schools have been required to provide separate rooms for children suffering from COVID-19.

‘CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and 26 countries. Since the exams are being conducted after Covid, the board has made all arrangements for its smooth conduct. Because of Covid, these examinations are being conducted in April, May and June 2022’, Bhardwaj concluded.

Class 10 board examinations are held in 7,406 centres, whereas class 12 board exams are held in 6,720 exam centres. Large swaths of India are suffering from a brutal heatwave, with temperatures in Delhi approaching 45 degrees at numerous locations. In the next days, the heatwave is expected to worsen.

On Thursday, India reported 3,303 new cases of covid-19, including 39 deaths. The daily instances had surpassed 3,000 after 46 days.