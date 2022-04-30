CJI Ramana says, one should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha while discharging duty

N V Ramana, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), remarked on Saturday that the Constitution establishes a division of powers among the state’s three organs, and that when performing duties, one should remember ‘Lakshman Rekha.’

Ramana, speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, said governments’ deliberate inaction in the face of court pronouncements is harmful for democracy’s health. The joint conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha,’ he said. The CJI expressed concern over the misuse of PILs, saying they have now turned into ‘Personal Interest Litigation’ and are being used to settle personal scores.