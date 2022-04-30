Delhi Police filed case against Punjab cops over assault complaint

According to Delhi police officials, a charge has been filed against Punjab police officers in connection with the alleged assault on a journalist in the national capital. Sources said that, Punjab police officers allegedly assaulted a Delhi-based journalist on April 26 during a news conference held by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann at the Imperial Hotel.

The case was filed by Delhi Police after the journalist submitted a complaint. Despite showing the cops the Press Information Bureau (PIB) card, journalist Naresh Vats of the ‘Hindustan Post’ claims he was denied entry to the joint press conference. When confronted, the journalist said that Punjab police officers present at the Imperial Hotel assualted him physically and verbally.

Mr Vats further claimed in his complaint that despite being told of the attack, neither of the Chief Ministers took any action. The Press Club of India and the Press Club of Chandigarh have strongly condemned the alleged assault and requested that the accused police officers to be punished.