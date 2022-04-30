Extortion case; ED attaches assets worth Rs 7 crore of Jacqueline Fernandez

In the extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets worth Rs 7.27 crore. Fixed deposits of Rs 7.12 crore are among the assets linked to Jacqueline Fernandez.

The ED has estimated that Sukesh had given gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline using the extorted money. He had also given close family members of Jacqueline close to US dollar 173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars.

Sukesh is currently involved in a five-year-old cheating case involving politician TTV Dhinakaran. On April 4, the ED placed him under arrest in connection with the case. Sukesh was arrested by the ED last year for impersonating officials from the Home Ministry and the Law Ministry to extort Rs 215 crore from a Delhi businessman’s wife.