Hindu organisations called for bandh in Patiala, demanding arrest of ‘Khalistani supporters.’

After clashes erupted in the city on Saturday over an anti-Khalistan march, Hindu organisations have called for a Patiala Bandh and are seeking the arrest of ‘Khalistani supporters.’ Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh met with Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Suraksha Samiti leader Giri Ji Mahraj in his office following the Patiala bandh call.

Tension has fallen over Patiala following a clash between two groups outside a Kali Mata temple during a ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ rally, in which at least four people were hurt, including two police officers. During the fight, stones were thrown and swords were brandished. Those who tried to enter Kali Mata Mandir and threw stones near the premises are being sought by Hindu organisations.

In Patiala district, a curfew was imposed from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. At this time, the situation is under control. To maintain law and order, a large number of police officers have been sent. After the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) led a “Khalistan Murdabad March” and sparred with a group of Sikh activists, including some Nihangs, the violence ensued. Both groups started shouting slogans and throwing stones at each other.

Following the clash, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called a high-level meeting of police. Later, the CM stated that he had ordered an investigation into the incident and that no one would be spared. ‘Anti-Punjab forces will not be allowed to disturb Punjab’s peace at any cost,’ he said.