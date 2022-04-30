DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

IMD predicts isolated rain in Kerala till Sunday; yellow alert in 3 districts

Apr 30, 2022, 09:43 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rains to continue in Kerala till Sunday. Rainfall is favourable due to the combination of a low-pressure area over South India and East-West winds.

Yellow alert has been issued for Ernakulam and Malappuram districts for Saturday and for Malappuram and Wayanad districts for Sunday. There is a possibility of heavy rain in these places. A cyclone is expected to form in the southern Andaman Sea on May 4.

 

