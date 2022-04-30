In Jharkhand, 5-year-old girl raped by 12-year-old boy.

Police in Jharkhand’s Khunti district stated on Tuesday that a 12-year-old boy allegedly raped a five-year-old girl. They said the girl went to a nearby shop to get a cold drink when the boy, who was alone there, allegedly raped her.

The incident, which happened on Saturday near the Torpa police station area, sent shockwaves across the district. Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar alleged that the boy was arrested on Sunday and confessed to the crime during interrogation. He said the boy was sent to a juvenile home in Ranchi.