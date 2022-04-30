Kim threatens to deploy nuclear weapons as a ‘preemptive measure’!

According to sources, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that his country will maintain its military building while stressing that his dictatorship may use nuclear weapons ‘preemptively’. According to the country’s state-run KCNA news agency, Kim instructed officers that North Korean troops must retain ‘total dominance’ and ‘preventively and fully control and defeat any harmful efforts and threatening manoeuvres.’

At the start of the year, North Korea surprised observers by testing a series of missiles. If the country’s ‘fundamental interests’ are jeopardized, Kim has vowed to deploy nuclear weapons once more. The North Korean leader’s remarks come as the Biden administration has stated that it is prepared to hold negotiations with Kim to cease his nuclear program. It did, however, state that there is a ‘responsibility’ to handle recent ‘provocations,’ which include ‘two recent ICBM launches.’

According to reports, the United States is planning to strengthen sanctions against North Korea by imposing new limits on oil imports and gasoline exports. However, China and Russia have yet to consider the idea in the Security Council. According to reports, North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, as Kim last week evaluated North Korea’s newest weapons during a parade, including the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-17.