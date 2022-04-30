Mamata Banerjee says, Prashant Kishor still with us

Mamata Banerjee, the party’s chief, told NDTV today that the Trinamool Congress will continue to work with political strategist Prashant Kishor. Ms Banerjee’s remark came days after Mr Kishor’s failed effort to join the Congress party. Ms Banerjee was re-elected in Bengal with the help of Prashant Kishor’s IPAC.

Last week, Prashant Kishor’s (PK) talks with Congress to join the grand old party fell through when Congress refused to accept his requests for a free role in the party. Instead, Congress offered him membership in the party’s ‘Empowered Action Group,’ which he turned down.

According to party sources, Mr Kishor’s lack of ‘ideological’ commitment was noted by a section of the Congress, pointing to the IPAC’s deal with Telangana’s ruling party, the Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee told NDTV that senior Trinamool Congress leaders expressed similar concerns, but that it was ‘made clear’ to them that the party would continue to work with him.

‘Even within the Trinamool Congress there were differences of opinion on his role but it was made clear that the association with him will continue as an election strategist,’ she said. Prashant Kishor, who was hired by Mamata Banerjee for her Bengal election campaign, continues to work with her even after the party’s massive victory last year.