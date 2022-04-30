Mithali Raj’s biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ to hit theatres on July; release date announced

The much anticipated cricket biopic- Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’, is set to hit big screens on 15th July, 2022. In the movie directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, Tapsee Pannu essays the role of iconic cricketer, Mithali Dorai Raj.

Sharing the announcement, Taapsee wrote, ‘There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this “Gentleman’s Game” #ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022’.

The film will be honoring the journey of cricketer Mithali Raj, who is currently the Test and ODI captain of the India’s women’s national cricket team. The biographical drama chronicles the struggles and moments of glory of Mithali’s life and how women’s cricket came into prominence. The story tracks her journey from being an 8 year old girl with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend. The celebrated skipper of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team has a career spanning 23 years, 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups.