Navneet Rana’s request for home-cooked meal rejected by Mumbai court.

The application of Amravati independent MP Navneet Rana for home food in prison was rejected by a special Magistrate Court. The court rejected the plea, according to the prosecution, and the details will be made known once the order is available.

Although it has been noted that no specific reason for seeking home food was given. Obtaining permission to bring food home from prison is justified by medical reasons. Navneet is currently in prison in Mumbai’s Byculla prison, where she has been complaining about police and prison officials mistreating her.

Meanwhile, Navneet Rana’s lawyers have served a notice on the Byculla prison superintendent for failing to take the MP to the hospital for a CT scan. Navneet was taken to the state-run JJ Hospital on April 27 with a stiff back, according to advocate Rizwan Merchant.