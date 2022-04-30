Over 1600 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, with positive rate of over 5%.

According to a Health Bulletin issued on Friday, April 29, Delhi had over 16,00 Covid-19 infections. In the previous 24 hours, 1,607 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported, with a positive rate of 5.28 percent. At the time, there are 5,609 active cases in Delhi.

In total, 139 people have been admitted to hospitals, and 3,863 people have been placed in home isolation. The total number of active cases in India is 18,684, with 3,688 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The country’s recovery rate is currently at 98.74 percent. There have been 2,755 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries in India to 4,25,33,377. So far, the Nationwide Vaccination Drive has administered a total of 188.89 crore vaccine doses.