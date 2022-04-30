PF scam case; UP govt blocks CBI from questioning 3 IAS officers

The CBI has been denied permission to question three IAS officers about their alleged role in the Rs 2,200 crore Provident Fund (PF) scam by the Uttar Pradesh government.

After forensic examination revealed that IAS officer Sanjay Agarwal’s signature on inquiry documents had been forged, the CBI asked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP dispensation for authorization to investigate Agarwal, IAS Alok Kumar, and IAS Aparna Upadhayay. The UP government, on the other hand, did not grant the CBI’s request.

The PF scam was came to attention in 2019 after the then-chairman of UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), Alok Kumar, initiated a departmental investigation after receiving an anonymous complaint. Before being handed over to the CBI, the matter was probed by the Economic Offenses Wing.

The claim of UPPCL is that it invested Rs 2,267 crores of the employees’ Provident Fund (PF) in the Mumbai-based private company Diwan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) as fixed deposits. In exchange for a commission, the investment was made in violation of the central government’s investment guidelines.