Prashant Kishor says, ‘No third front can win polls in India, only a second front can defeat BJP’

Prashant Kishor, a poll strategist, believes that no third or fourth front will be able to win elections in the country, and that a party must emerge as the second front if it wants to beat the BJP.

When asked if he was helping West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in becoming the third front for the 2024 general elections, he replied this in an interview with a news channel.

He said, ‘I never believed any third or fourth front can win elections in this country. If we consider BJP the first front, it has to be a second front to defeat the party. If any party wishes to defeat the BJP, it has to emerge as the second front.’

When asked if he considered Congress to be the second front, he said no, despite the fact that Congress is the country’s second-largest political party.