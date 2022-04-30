‘She is such an amazing actress’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui about Kangana Ranaut

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared his working relationship with Kangana Ranaut. Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana’s first project, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sai Kabir directed the film, which stars Avneet Kaur in the lead role. The film will have a direct release on Amazon Prime Video in February of this year, following the completion of the shoot.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the best producers, according to Nawazuddin, who also refuted rumours that she is tough to deal with. He advised against believing rumours about people in the industry.

‘Bahot maza aaya. Bahot kamaal ladki hai (I enjoyed it a lot. she is an amazing girl),’ Nawazuddin said to Siddharth Kannan when asked about his experience working with Kangana. When asked if Kangana Ranaut is difficult to work with, the actor responded, ‘She was my producer. Producers like her are very few in number. They are rare).’ When asked if he was afraid to work with Kangana because of this perception, he replied, ‘Not at all. Fear of what? She is such an amazing actress, such a good producer, what else could you want?’

He continued, ‘When it comes to things that you hear, you might hear several talks about me as well. But you know personally who I am. It is said that people have weak ears in the industry, people easily believe whatever is said and might also add their own rumours to it. So until you meet someone, you should never believe things that you have heard about them.’

On Friday, Nawazuddin’s latest film, Heropanti 2, was released in theatres. Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria feature in the sequel of Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti. Laila, the antagonist, is played by Nawazuddin.