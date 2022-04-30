Villagers attacked MLA in Andhra for being involved in YSRCP leader’s murder

After a local YSRCP leader was brutally hacked to death, tensions rose in G Kothapalli village of Dwaraka Tirumala Mandal in Andhra Pradesh. Following the killing, villagers allegedly attacked MLA Talari Venkata Rao, accusing him of being involved in the murder.

According to reports, there was a rivalry between groups of the ruling party, and the MLA-backed group murdered the village unit president. During the scuffle, at least three police officers were injured while trying to rescue the MLA. To prevent the situation from escalating, more forces were rushed to the village.

The MLA is still trapped, sheltered in a school by a few police officers. The situation was tense, so Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and Deputy Inspector General Palaraju rushed to the scene.