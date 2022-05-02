Know all about Premenstrual Syndromes (PMS)

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a combination of symptoms that several women get about a week or two before their period. According to a study, more than 90% of women get some premenstrual symptoms, such as bloating, headaches, and moodiness.

Some of the common signs and symptoms that a woman suffers during the premenstrual phase include:

Mood swings

Anxiety

Irritability

Tiredness

Disturbance in sleep

Bloating

Abdominal pain

Thigh pain

Tender breasts

Headache

Pimples or Acne

Greasy hair

Food cravings or changes in appetite

Increased sexual desire

Also Read: Know all facts about married sex

By following some simple steps a women can get rid of these symptoms. And they are the following:

Exercise: Regular exercise keeps the body active and fit. It helps in keeping the hormones in balance and help in lessening the symptoms during the premenstrual phase. It also relieves instant pain by relaxing the muscles.

Drinking a lot of water: Drinking enough water is said to be useful in making the headache go away.

Warm shower: A warm water shower helps in relieving stress, anxiety and pain. It is said to relax the nerves and calm the body making it feel better.

Balanced diet: The sugar craving may occur due to low magnesium levels which you can get rid of by having a balanced nutritious meal every day.

Pain Killers: Pain killers like Ibuprofen or Meftal can be consumed to get pain relief.

Yoga and meditation: Yoga and meditation are beneficial to calm the body and make you sleep better. It reduces the chances of insomnia or disturbed sleep during the premenstrual phase.