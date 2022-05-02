Man or myth? ‘Ghost of Kiev’ finally gets cleared up by Ukraine’s Air Force

‘Ghost of Kyiv,’ a Ukrainian jet pilot, has won countless hearts as a new Red Baron since the beginning of the Russian invasion. He is said to have shot down numerous opponent Russians from the skies while flying a MiG-29 fighter. However, Ukraine’s Air Force has exposed the truth about the ‘Ghost of Kyiv.’

According to a recent source, the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ was identified as Major Stepan Tarabalka, who was killed in combat on March 13 when he was confronted by an overwhelming number of enemy soldiers. Stepan Tarabalka was born in Korolivka, a tiny hamlet in western Ukraine. According to a source in ‘The Times of London,’ he too came from a working-class background and had always wanted to be a fighter pilot since he was a boy.

According to media sources, Major Tarabalka’s goggles and helmet will also be auctioned off. As per Ukraine Air Force Command, these allegations are false since they never existed. As a result, the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ is a myth, not a real person. ‘ The Ghost of Kyiv is a Ukrainian superhero tale whose character was invented by Ukrainians! This is a group shot of the pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade guarding the capital’s skies. which come unexpectedly in unexpected places, ‘the Ukrainian military said.

Tarabalka was a ‘hero’, but he was ‘NOT the ‘Ghost of Kyiv,’ and he did NOT kill 40 planes,’ according to Ukraine Air Force Command. Ukraine Air Force Command stated on Facebook that he was ‘heroically slain in an air confrontation with the Russian invaders’ superior troops The Ghost of Kyiv is alive and reflects a collective picture of the tactical aviation brigade’s highly skilled pilots effectively protecting Kyiv and the surrounding territory ‘Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, confirmed the report.