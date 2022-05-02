PM Modi urges courts to use local languages, explaining laws in simpler terms!

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case on Saturday for the use of local languages in courts and the explanation of laws in simpler words, claiming that it will boost regular residents’ trust in the judicial system and make them feel more connected. Addressing the inaugural session of the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, which is being held after a six-year hiatus, Modi said he had formed a group to investigate whether laws can be drafted in legal language as well as terms easily understood by the common man.

‘I’ve formed a committee to look into whether both versions can be approved by the assembly or parliament’, Modi remarked. He stated that it is in use in several nations and that both versions are legally valid. ‘Our scriptures even teach that fairness is the foundation of good administration. As a result, justice should be tied to the people, and it should be in their language’. According to the prime minister, there would be no distinction between justice and executive order unless the ordinary man knows the essence of justice.

He also urged chief ministers and high court chief justices to prioritize cases involving undertrial detainees who are languishing in cells and release them in accordance with the law, based on human sensitivities and underlined that judicial reform is more than simply a policy issue. ‘Human sensibilities are involved, and they should be maintained at the forefront of all considerations,’ Modi added, stressing that over 3.5 lakh undertrials were languishing in bars. Every district has a commission led by the district judge to assess these cases and, if feasible, release such convicts on bond, according to the prime minister.

The prime minister emphasised that the government is working hard to decrease delays in justice delivery and that measures are being made to increase judicial strength and improve judicial infrastructure. He stated that information technology has been used for case management and that attempts are being made to fill vacancies at all levels of the judiciary. He urged chief ministers and chief justices of high courts to take action. According to Modi, the e-courts initiative is in mission mode. Blockchain, electronic discovery, cybersecurity, robotics, artificial intelligence, and bioethics, according to the prime minister, are being taught at law schools throughout the world.

‘It is our job to ensure that legal education in our country meets these worldwide standards,’ he stated. According to Modi, mediation is a crucial technique for resolving ongoing court matters, particularly at the municipal level. ‘With our extensive legal knowledge, we have the potential to become a global leader in the field of conflict resolution through mediation. We have the ability to show a model to the entire globe’, Modi stated.