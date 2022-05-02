Swiggy to use Garuda Drones to deliver groceries ; Pilot to begin THESE Cities!

Garuda Aerospace’s drones will soon begin delivering grocery items in Bengaluru for the food and grocery business Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd, better known as Swiggy. Garuda Aerospace, situated in the city, offers drones as a service. ‘Swiggy launched this test initiative. The pilot will begin in the first week of May, according to our plans ‘, Garuda Aerospace’s Founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, confirmed the news to IANS.

According to him, the drones will transport grocery packs from seller-run ‘dark shops’ and from a store to a common midpoint – drone port – where a Swiggy delivery person would pick up the packet and bring it to the ultimate client. ‘Swiggy is in charge of the common middle point, and it will provide the addresses’, according to Jayaprakash.

Swiggy stated in a blog post titled ‘Swiggy Byte’ that the pilot will be conducted in two stages, the first in Bengaluru by Garuda Aerospace and the second in Delhi-NCR by Skyeair Mobility. The second phase will begin soon once the ANRA-TechEagle Consortia and Marut Dronetech Pvt Ltd evaluate the pilot results. However, it is unclear who will be held accountable in the event of a public liability lawsuit, or if Swiggy has required the drone players to get public liability insurance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched Garuda Aerospace’s drone production facilities in Gurugram and Chennai in February of this year.