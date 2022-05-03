Amit Shah to inaugurate Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru today

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the Nrupathunga University and the NATGRID campus on Tuesday during his day-long engagement in various public events in Bengaluru.

On Basava Jayanthi, at 10 am, the Home Minister is expected to start his day by paying tributes to Sri Basavanna in the city’s Basaveshwar Circle.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone for Nrupathunga University, formerly known as Government Science College. The college was founded by the former Maharaja of Mysore, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. It transitioned from an undergraduate college to a postgraduate college with a research programme before receiving university status in 2020.

The Home Minister will take part in the e-inauguration of the Bellari forensic science laboratory and then unveil the E-Beat App during the occasion. The Bengaluru NATGRID Campus will be inaugurated by the Home Minister at noon in the city’s Sathnur area.

Furthermore, Shah will take part in the concluding ceremony of the Khelo India University Games-2021 at 5.30 pm in Sree Kantheerava Outdoor Stadium.