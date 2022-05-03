College student dies after falling from bus in Tamilnadu

In a tragic incident in Kumbakonam on Monday, a college student fell from the bus while travelling on footboard and died. The deceased, identified as Sathish Kumar, who was pursuing a BA course, lost his grip when the bus took a turn and hit an advertisement board,. He was rushed to the hospital, but he died as a result of his injuries.

Outside the hospital, his classmates gathered and demanded that the bus driver and conductor be held accountable for their negligence. A police report has been filed, and an investigation is underway. Several cases of students travelling dangerously on footboards have been reported from Tamilnadu alone in April, raising concerns about life loss.