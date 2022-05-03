‘Detailed analysis’ of PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Germany, France, and Denmark; Read on…

Narendra Modi is in Germany, France, and Denmark on a three-day visit. In just 65 hours, the Prime Minister will go to these three countries. Today was the first stage of the Prime Minister’s journey, and he arrived in Germany. PM Narendra Modi was greeted warmly by Indians in Germany. On social media, several of the scenes from PM Modi’s welcome have gone viral.

Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic journey in Germany. A child read a patriotic poem at the ceremony, and a girl presented PM Narendra Modi with his hand-painted portrait. The child was praised by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister’s visit, which will be accompanied by a large delegation, has a number of implications. India has had friendly bilateral relations with major nations such as the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, and France thus far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like the leaders of these countries, has a personal relationship with them. When it comes to India’s connections with European nations, however, the situation is different.