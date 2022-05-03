Discover the causes and impacts of asthma on ‘World Asthma Day 2022’!

World Asthma Day (WAD) is observed on May 3 to increase awareness about the disease and how those who suffer from it may best prepare themselves because the condition cannot be cured. Asthma is frequently undertreated, particularly in poor and middle-income nations. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, Asthma afflicted almost 262 million people in 2019 and killed 416,000 individuals. Let us now define asthma, its causes, the subject for this year’s World Asthma Day, the condition’s impact on everyday life, and various preventative techniques.

What is Asthma?

Asthma is a chronic lung condition that affects people of all ages. It is mostly caused by inflammation and tightness around the small airways and air passages in the lungs. Its symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and even chest discomfort. However, these sensations come and go, although they are more bothersome at night or when exercising. Asthma symptoms might be exacerbated by ‘triggers’, according to the WHO. Dust, smoke, strong smells, changes in weather, animal furs, and even grass are all potential triggers.

Causes of Asthma:

There are various diverse variables that contribute to a higher risk of asthma, but it is impossible to single out one exact cause. The first possible cause is genetics. It is more common in those who have asthmatic relatives. People who have other allergies, such as eczema or rhinitis, are more prone to acquire asthma (hay fever).

One of the most prominent reasons is urbanization, and even lifestyle variables play a role in this. Environmental allergens and pollutants, such as indoor and outdoor pollution, house dust mites, chemical fumes at work, and even dust, increase the risk of asthma. People suffer from a plethora of health issues as a result of their weight. People who are overweight or obese are more prone to acquire asthma.

The theme for 2022:

World Asthma Day is organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), a WHO-related organization created in 1993. ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care’ is the theme for GINA this year. According to GINA, there are various gaps in asthma treatment that must be filled in order to decrease preventable suffering and the expenses associated with treating uncontrolled asthma.

Asthma’s impact on daily life:

Sleep difficulty, weariness throughout the day, and poor focus are all signs of persons who are untreated Asthma. Asthmatics miss school and employment, which can lead to financial difficulties for the family and society. Asthmatic people may require immediate medical intervention and hospitalization for therapy. The WHO is currently attempting to improve and extend asthma diagnosis and treatment.

According to WHO, cigarette smoke reduction is critical for both primary asthma prevention and disease treatment. The Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, as well as WHO programs like MPOWER and MTobacco Cessation, are assisting in this field’s growth.