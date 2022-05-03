Indian Press Freedom Is In A Decline: A Major Concern!

World Press Freedom Day, observed on May 3, serves as a reminder to governments of the importance of upholding their commitment to press freedom. The World Press Freedom Index placed India 142nd out of 150 nations in 2021. The World Press Freedom Index assesses the freedom of journalists, news analysts, and internet users in each country.

Unfortunately for India, the ranking has continuously exhibited a downward trend. India was ranked 122 out of 180 nations in 2010, then dropped to 132 in 2012 and 2021, before dropping further to 142 out of 180. The World Press Freedom Index is calculated by a Paris-based organization called ‘Reporters Sans Frontières,’ and it highlights the degree of independence that media broadcasters have in a nation. The outcomes are determined by seven parameters:

Pluralism

Independence of the media

Self-censorship and the environment

Regulatory framework

Transparency in information sources

Infrastructure for information production

Abuse or attacks on journalists on the job

Reasons for a Low Ranking!

Journalists in India are frequently targeted both online and on the ground. RSF stated that anyone who dares to question the government’s ideology is frequently labeled as anti-Indian. In a study, the Committee to Protect Journalists stated that four journalists were murdered in 2021, while six were jailed on ‘anti-state accusations.’ Furthermore, the CPJ’s 2021 prison census revealed that 293 journalists were imprisoned for their work throughout the world.

Furthermore, internet shutdowns in India increased from 31 in 2016 to 89 in 2021. According to IndiaSpend, the majority of internet shutdowns in the previous four years have targeted mobile services aggregators. In India, social organizations are spreading misinformation based on emotional and identification issues rather than facts.

Rankings of Neighboring Countries

China rated 177th out of 180 nations, whereas Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka were 145th, 152nd, and 127th, respectively. European nations such as Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands had the finest press freedom in the world.

However, in response to India’s poor position in the WPFI, NITI Aayog stated that various experts had voiced reservations about the ranking system. While the administration raised concerns about the index’s impartiality and transparency, India’s dropping rating since 2010 is grounds for concern and undermines freedom of expression.