Maradu flats case: SC appoints single-member commission to find out defaulters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court formed a single-member commission on Monday to find the defaulters in permitting the construction companies to build flats in Maradu, which were razed in 2020 based on an order of the apex court. Former Calcutta High Court chief justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan will find whether the defaulters are government officials, local body officials or the builders. The court ordered the state government to make necessary arrangements for the commission.

Justice Radhakrishnan has two months to submit the report. The court will consider it as the court resumes after summer vacation. Builders argued that the government or local body shall pay the compensation if their officials defaulted the due process.

Earlier, builders and owners of the apartment complexes have come out against the justice K Balakrishnan Nair committee appointed by the Supreme Court. They alleged that those who granted permission to construct the buildings will never be found as there are highly placed government officials in the committee. They have also filed a petition in the top court in this regard.