Munger University responds to student’s 555 out of 100 score

Munger University in Bihar announced the results of the Faculty of Arts Graduate Part-3 exam on Saturday, with a student receiving 555 marks out of 100. The exam department has admitted to the error, claiming that it happened due to the pressure of having to release the results on time, despite the fact that the deadline had already been pushed twice.

Dilip Kumar Shah, a student at KKM College in Jamui, received 555 out of a total 100 points, resulting in a score of 108.5 percent. Sandhya Kumari, a student at Women’s College, Barhiya, on the other hand, failed the final exam despite passing all of her subjects.

All of these errors occurred after the signatures of both the marker and the checker were acquired, indicating that the result was double-checked, raising serious concerns about the Exam Department’s functioning.

Dr. Ramashish Purve, Munger University’s Controller of Examinations, admitted to the mistakes and stated that all of the papers will be checked again and that the revised result would be announced only after the investigation was completed.

He went on to say that any students who want their results rechecked should file an application to their college principals by May 10. All colleges have received the necessary instructions in this respect.