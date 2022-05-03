‘Only a small minority of transgender people receive free legal support’; Report

According to recent research released by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, just a small number of transgender persons are utilizing free legal aid to acquire benefits available to them in Karnataka or at the national level (KSLSA). Only 46 transgender people sought help from legal services authorities in Karnataka between April 2016 and October 2021, according to the research, while only 1,664 transgender people received free legal aid at the national level over the same time period.

‘It is only observed that they are battling at their own levels with various departments for access to ration cards, identity cards, and voter IDs,’ according to the report. According to the research, statistics data show that the transgender population files a relatively small number of lawsuits and has limited access to justice. The survey also noted that the majority of lawsuits are brought against transgender people because they are perceived as ‘perpetrators of crime’.

Taking these factors into consideration, the KSLSA’s Gender Justice Committee, led by A.N. Venugopala Gowda, a former judge of the High Court of Karnataka, has developed a new system to assist the transgender community in gaining access to and achieving justice. The planned KSLSA (Legal Aid and Services to the Transgender Community) Scheme, 2022 will have the goals of institutionalizing vital legal services for the transgender community, as well as mobilizing government machinery to identify and register all transgender people. According to the article, the initiative also intends to build a list of real champions who have a social concerns so that they do not take advantage of the transgender person’s circumstances to further abuse them.

According to the article, the new plan will provide free legal help in the courts to transgender people, regardless of their wealth, through the State, district, and taluk level legal services authorities and committees. According to the research, as part of an inclusiveness strategy, all legal services organizations are encouraged to appoint transgender people as Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) if they are judged fit.