TMC MP says Mamata for PM in 2024, Abhishek for Bengal CM

TMC MP Aparupa Poddar seemed to clarify Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s tweet, which stated that Abhishek Banerjee will become Chief of Bengal in 2036. According to Poddar, Mamata Banerjee will become Prime Minister in 2024 and Abhishek Banerjee will become Chief Minister of Bengal in 2024.

‘In 2024, Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the Prime Minister by an RSS-selected President; Abhishek Banerjee will become the Chief Minister of Bengal.’ Poddar tweeted and deleted her tweet an hour after it was posted.

On the first anniversary of the Trinamool Congress’s third-term victory in Bengal, the party’s spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh, said that Abhishek Banerjee will become the state’s chief minister in 2036. ‘As a soldier of the Trinamool Congress, I can say that Mamata Banerjee will be the chief minister of Bengal till 2036. And in 2036, she will be present as a guardian at a ceremony where Abhishek Banerjee [Mamata’s nephew] will be sworn in as the chief minister,’ he tweeted.