CPI(M) fields KS Arun Kumar as candidate for Thrikkakara bypolls

Kochi: CPI(M) declared KS Arun Kumar as the candidate for Thrikkakara by-election. He is the CPI(M) district committee member and former district secretary of DYFI. A noted leader of workers’ union in Kakkanad, Arun Kumar recently emerged as a popular CPI(M) activist through the discussions over K-Rail on media.

The senior leaders in the district had convened a meeting on Tuesday in the presence of central committee member EP Jayarajan and minister P Rajeev for deciding the candidate for the by-election. The final decision was taken by the district secretariat and district committee summoned on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to field Uma Thomas, wife of late MLA PT Thomas, in the Thrikkakara by-election. The decision was taken after discussions with the senior leader. AICC has approved the recommendation of KPCC. PT Thomas represented the constituency since 2016.