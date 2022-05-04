IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore to face Chennai Super Kings today: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 49th match of Indian Premier League 2022 on Wednesday. RCB have lost their last 3 matches. CSK have won only 3 out 9 matches.
Probable XIs:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Also Read: Maharashtra Day; Rubik’s cube Shivaji portrait creates world record
RCB vs CSK Tata IPL 2022 Match 49 Head to Head Records:
Total number of matches played: 30
Matches won by CSK: 20
Matches won by RCB: 9
Matches played in UAE:10 (CSK 8, RCB 1)
Matches played in India: 23 (CSK 16, RCB 6)
Most Runs for CSK: 748 by MS Dhoni
Most Runs for RCB: 963 by Virat Kohli
Most Wickets For CSK: Dwayne Bravo – 16
Most Wickets For RCB: Vinay Kumar- 15
Post Your Comments