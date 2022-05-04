Maharashtra Day; Rubik’s cube Shivaji portrait creates world record

The India Book of Records now includes an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made with over 5,000 Rubik’s cubes. On the final day of Maha Utsav 2022, a four-day celebration held in Karjat, Maharashtra, the mosaic with the highest contribution of Rubik’s cubes was made.

Rubik’s cubes are anti-addiction toys that help you develop both your right and left brain sides. They are also the most selling toy on the world. Students from Pune, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and nearby villages contributed to the mosaic. The portrait was created with the help of 5,023 kids ranging in age from 10 to 18 years old, each of whom placed a single cube to form the larger picture of Shivaji.

‘Maharashtra Day (May 1) is about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and we wanted to create this record to honour him. We arranged for the 5,000 Rubik’s cubes and got more than 5,000 students from the nearby villages and cities. They created magic. Next year, we want to set a new record, make it even bigger and increase the number of cubes used,’ says Nitin Desai, proprietor of ND Studios and event organiser.