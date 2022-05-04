Validation trials for indigenous advanced towed artillery gun passed!!

New Delhi; The indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the commercial sector, reached a major milestone this week. It successfully completed validation testing to match Army specifications.

The week-long validation retrials for the Preliminary Service Quality Requirements (PSQR) were held at the Pokhran field firing ranges from April 26 to May 2.

‘The weapons’ dependability was demonstrated by successfully firing two second lines of fire. Accuracy and consistency were attained during the trials, and burst and intensive timed series were also thoroughly evaluated.

Officials stated that there are very strict standards for precision and consistency, and that the performance throughout trials was excellent.