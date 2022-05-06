3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. After getting specific information about the presence of terrorists, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in a forest in Pahalgam in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The search operation operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces.

The dead terrorists include Ashraf Molvi. Ashraf Molvi is one of oldest surviving terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir, also serves as one of the base camps for the Amarnath yatra. This year’s Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start from June 30 after a gap of two years.