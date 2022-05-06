Calcutta High Court orders autopsy under camera observation after BJP worker’s death.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the autopsy of BJP worker Arjun Chourasiya to be conducted under video surveillance at Kolkata’s Command Hospital. On May 6, Arjun Chourasiya was found hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned building in Kashipur, North Kolkata. He was supposed to lead a bike rally to welcome Amit Shah.

BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal, who was representing Chourasiya’s family in court, had asked the Calcutta High Court to halt the state-run autopsy. Priyanka Tibrewal has asked an independent probe since she and her family have lost faith in the Bengal police.

She also asked that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory do the postmortem (CFSL). Tibrewal advised that the post mortem may be done at the Centre-run Command Hospital in Kolkata as an alternative. The court ordered state officials to protect the deceased’s family’s safety. The entire post-mortem procedures will be supervised by the District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas.