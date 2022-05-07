AAP leader Atishi says, BJP misused Haryana, Delhi Police to ‘save a goon like Bagga’

On Saturday, AAP leader Atishi called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a ‘party of goons’ for the action of Delhi and Haryana police following the arrest of party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. She stated that the saffron party was willing to go to any extent to ‘save rioters.’ ‘He (Tajinder Bagga) has several cases against him including that of trespassing and harassing,’ said Atishi.

She denied that the AAP government in Punjab had misused the police force and said that Tajinder Bagga was trying to stir communal violence in Punjab. ‘He was trying to incite communal violence in Punjab. He was served five notices by the Punjab Police, he didn’t respond. That is when the Punjab Police came to arrest him,’ she said.

Atishi also accused the BJP with using the police forces of two states in order to ‘save a goon like Bagga.’ ‘The Punjab Police will act against anyone who tries to incite communal violence in Punjab. But it is disheartening to see the way Delhi and Haryana Police were misused to protect Bagga. If Bagga is innocent, why didn’t he respond to the summons? He knows that he tried to incite communal violence in Punjab,’ she said.