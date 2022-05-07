‘Huge Security-breach’; Passenger walks on wing of plane after opening emergency exit!

According to media reports, a 57-year-old United Airlines passenger was detained after opening the emergency exit and going out onto the plane’s wing as it was taxiing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The incident involved United Airlines aircraft 2478, which was flying from San Diego.

The man from California was brought into jail, CNN said. According to a statement from the Chicago Police Department, a man was on board a jet that was approaching the gate when he pushed the emergency exit and went out onto the wing of the plane (CPD). ‘The individual then fell down the wing and onto the airfield,’ Chicago Police said. According to Chicago police, Randy Frank Davila has been charged with reckless behaviour.

According to United Airlines, the man was stopped outside the aircraft by the ground staff. When the plane landed at the gate, all passengers deplaned safely. He was hauled into jail ‘without incident and charged for misdemeanor. He will appear in court on June 27, CBS News reported. The accusations come as rowdy passengers continue to cause havoc on planes, with some even attempting to unlock doors in mid-flight. An American Airlines flight attendant had to strike a guy with a coffee pot in February after he attempted to unlock the passenger door mid-flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced its largest-ever fines in April: USD 81,950 for a passenger who allegedly hit a flight attendant, tried to open a cabin door, and headbutted and attempted to kick crew members and passengers; and USD 77,272 for a woman who allegedly tried to ‘exit during flight’ and repeatedly bit another passenger, according to the report. The FAA received almost 5,500 reports of rowdy behaviour last year, and the increase in customer outbursts has caused several airlines to compile internal ban lists.