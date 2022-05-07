Inspection Survey conducted in mosque near Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple

Yesterday, a court-appointed official and a group of lawyers inspected a mosque in Varanasi in connection with a plea for access to a Hindu shrine behind it. The survey and videography at Gyanvapi Mosque, near Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple, is expected to continue today.

Following Friday prayers, the mosque’s outer perimeter was checked. During the inspection by a court-appointed commissioner and a team of lawyers, there was a lot of force on the ground.

The inspection was ordered by a local court in response to a petition brought by five women last year. The petitioners want free access to the Maa Shringar Gauri site, which is located behind the mosque’s western wall, for a year. The place is currently only open for rituals and prayers once a year.