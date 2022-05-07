IPL 2022: Lucknow Supergiants to face Kolkata Knight Riders today: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. KKR is in the 8th position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. LSG with 14 points from 10 matches is in the second position in the points table. Both teams won their only match played at this venue this season.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi