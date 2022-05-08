IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings to face Delhi Capitals: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai in the 55th match of Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK is placed in the 9th position in the points table with 6 points. They only won 3 matches out of 10 played. Delhi Capitals is placed in the 5th position in the points table with 10 points from 10 matches. CSK and DC had faced 26 times in the IPL. CSK won 16 matches and DC won 10.

Probable Playing XIs for CSK vs DC:

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals:

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel/Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje