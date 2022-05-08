Man complains to home minister after two bottles of alcohol ‘do not make him high’!

A man from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP) addressed a letter to the state’s home minister after failing to get high after drinking two bottles of whiskey. Network 18 identified the guy as Lokendra Sethiya, who purchased four quarters of a bottle of booze in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He didn’t get high even after two bottles.

He then addressed a letter to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, expressing his suspicions that the booze was tainted. Sethiya went so far as to seek the excise department. He is said to have written to excise officials. He also provided them with the remaining two bottles of booze as proof. According to the news report, excise authorities informed the guy that they would investigate the situation.

However, the man did not appear to be content. He has threatened to go to consumer court if the excise department does not take action against the liquor contractor. He has requested that excise officers examine the contents of the bottle he has supplied. Despite his requests to authorities, he apparently received no response to his accusations until May 6. ‘I drink and work, but what about others who don’t work and merely drink?’, he continued. Network 18 reported on his comments.