‘The Bermuda Triangle mystery has been solved’; Scientist’s claim gets viral…

The Bermuda Triangle is a roughly triangle region in the Atlantic Ocean surrounded by Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and Miami. For decades, the location has left experts scratching their brains and seamen frightened in their boats. Dozens of ships and planes have inexplicably vanished in this region, including US Navy bombers, the pilots of which were apparently disoriented while flying over the area.

The triangle, often known as the Devil’s Triangle, has a total size of 500,000 square miles. The Bermuda Triangle riddle has captivated millions of people for a very long time since most of its secrets remain unresolved. But now, an Australian scientist claims to have solved the enigma of the location once and for all.

Karl Kruszelnicki, a fellow at Sydney University, has proposed that supernatural forces are not to blame for the strange disappearances of planes and boats in the Bermuda Triangle. He believes the occurrences were caused by inclement weather and human mistake. Karl has dispelled common notions that the disappearances are the result of aliens or supernatural powers. According to the Australian scientist, the Bermuda Triangle is a bustling area of the water where disappearances are common.

‘It is close to the Equator and near a rich section of the globe – America – so there is a lot of traffic’, he said. According to Lloyd’s of London and the US Coast Guard, ‘the percentage of people who go missing in the Bermuda Triangle is the same as anyplace else in the globe’. Karl also addressed Flight 19, the most famous of all disappearances. The trip consisted of five planes that took off from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 5, 1945, with 14 crew members on board.

However, the US Navy TBM Avenger torpedo bombers, which were on a regular training flight, lost touch with all five planes. Surprisingly, the planes vanished with no trace of the crew or wreckage. A search plane sent to seek for Flight 19 also went missing that night. According to Karl, the disappearance of Flight 19 was most likely caused by the 15m waves that day in the Atlantic. He went on to say that the flight’s only experienced pilot was its leader, Lieutenant Charles Taylor, whose human mistake may have caused the catastrophe.